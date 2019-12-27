Suspect vehicle still being sought in Lexington power outage

Lexington Police Department continues to seek a white, Ford Expedition and it’s driver involved in a hit and run accident Monday afternoon(Dec 23rd). Cap. Paul Schwarz says they believe the vehicle will have substantial front end damage. It occurred as the vehicle struck a power pole on South Washington street then veered a struck the porch of a residence at 102 West Walnut Street.

Nebraska Public Power District spokesman Mark Becker says the power outage affected 465 customers starting around 1:40pm with restoration around 3:07pm.