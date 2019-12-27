class="post-template-default single single-post postid-429370 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Suspect vehicle still being sought in Lexington power outage | KRVN Radio

Suspect vehicle still being sought in Lexington power outage

BY Dave Schroeder | December 27, 2019
Home News Regional News
Suspect vehicle still being sought in Lexington power outage
RRN/ Power pole struck in front of residence on South Washington Street in Lexington on Monday December 23, 2019. Vehicle fled scene.

Lexington Police Department continues to seek a white, Ford Expedition and it’s driver involved in a hit and run accident Monday afternoon(Dec 23rd). Cap. Paul Schwarz says they believe the vehicle will have substantial front end damage. It occurred as the vehicle struck a power pole on South Washington street then veered a struck the porch of a residence at 102 West Walnut Street.

Nebraska Public Power District spokesman Mark Becker says the power outage affected 465 customers starting around 1:40pm with restoration around 3:07pm.

RRN/ Nebraska Public Power District crews work to replace power pole that was sheered off in hit and run accident on Monday December 23, 2019. (Paul Pack/ KRVN Radio)

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments