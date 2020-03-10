class="post-template-default single single-post postid-446314 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Suspect Wanted for Child Exploitation Arrested in North Platte

Suspect Wanted for Child Exploitation Arrested in North Platte

BY NSP | March 10, 2020
Courtesy photo from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

North Platte, Neb. — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), with assistance from the North Platte Police Department, Homeland Security, FBI, and the U.S. Marshals Service, have arrested a wanted man on several charges.

45 year old Trampus Schultz of North Platte, was wanted on a warrant from Colorado for sexual exploitation of a minor. NSP Investigators and U.S. Marshals were able to track Schultz to the North Platte area and located him Tuesday morning near the intersection of W. 5th and Jefferson Street.

Schultz was arrested without incident, and found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and a knife.

In addition to the charges associated with the warrant from Colorado, Schultz was lodged in Lincoln County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana – less than one ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, and fictitious license plates.

