Suspect Wanted for Child Exploitation Arrested in North Platte

North Platte, Neb. — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), with assistance from the North Platte Police Department, Homeland Security, FBI, and the U.S. Marshals Service, have arrested a wanted man on several charges.

45 year old Trampus Schultz of North Platte, was wanted on a warrant from Colorado for sexual exploitation of a minor. NSP Investigators and U.S. Marshals were able to track Schultz to the North Platte area and located him Tuesday morning near the intersection of W. 5th and Jefferson Street.

Schultz was arrested without incident, and found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and a knife.

In addition to the charges associated with the warrant from Colorado, Schultz was lodged in Lincoln County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana – less than one ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, and fictitious license plates.