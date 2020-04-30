class="post-template-default single single-post postid-458587 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Sutton Man Arrested Following Human Trafficking Investigation

Sutton Man Arrested Following Human Trafficking Investigation

BY Nebraska State Patrol | April 30, 2020
Sutton Man Arrested Following Human Trafficking Investigation
Courtesy/ Clay County Sheriff's Office. Linus Cloet.

GRAND ISLAND —A multi-agency effort, including the Nebraska State Patrol and Clay County Sheriff’s Office, arrested a Sutton man after an extensive investigation into allegations of human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Linus Cloet, 58, of Sutton, was arrested in Clay County this morning on charges of sex trafficking of a minor, child abuse, three counts of pandering, and two counts of solicitation. Cloet was lodged in Clay County Jail.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation or other allegations is encouraged to call the Nebraska State Patrol Troop C office at 308-385-6000.

