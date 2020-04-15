Sutton man sentenced to prison for stealing money from York woman

YORK- A Sutton man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing money from a York woman. According to court documents, on July 7th, 2018 a woman reported to the York County Sheriff’s Department James M. Brewster of Sutton, stole a minimum of $15,000 and a maximum of $20,000. Also according to the affidavit report, the woman told the officers she was missing $15,000 in cash and a $50 pre-paid phone card. She had a suspect in mind, Brewster) as he had been in her apartment recently to help he pack belongings because she was moving.

Court documents also say Brewster had been in contact with the Sutton Police Department for an unrelated matter and told them he had stolen money from someone in York. He told the Sutton officer “he felt it was funny the York Police Department only thought he took $15,000 but he really took $20,000.” The court documents also state that in that conversation with Sutton investigators Brewster said he knew he needed to get rid of the cash fast so he purchased stereo equipment, “a fast car,” “took care of some business,” and “invested in some DABS” (concentrated THC) from a person in Georgia. The legitimate purchases were substantiated. Following Brewster’s prison sentence, he will have 12 months of post-release supervision.