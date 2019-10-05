class="post-template-default single single-post postid-412186 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Swastikas painted on southeast Nebraska school arts center

BY Associated Press | October 5, 2019
Beatrice, Neb. — Beatrice High School officials say two freshmen students have admitted painting swastikas on the front balcony of the school’s fine arts center.

Radio station KWBE reports that the vandalism, which included glue sprayed on the center’s carpet, was discovered Friday morning. A Beatrice police school resource officer and city police are investigating and working with school officials.

Principal Jason Sutter says the school was able to identify the students involved, and that the two boys later admitted their involvement. Sutter says in the process of questioning the students, it was clear “they didn’t really understand what they were drawing.”
Sutter says the boys face school consequences and “possible legal consequences.”

The vandalism came during the school’s homecoming week, and its homecoming football game was set for Friday night.
© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
