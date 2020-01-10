Task Force Finds 32 Firearms during Parole Search

GRAND ISLAND, NEB.) — Investigators with the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force have seized dozens of firearms and controlled substances from the properties of a convicted felon in Upland.

On Wednesday, investigators accompanied parole officers to the home of Donald Greuter, 54, in Upland. During the parole search, parole officers located two long guns, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. At that point, parole officers turned over the evidence to law enforcement and ended their search. Greuter was arrested by Task Force personnel for possession of controlled substances and possession of deadly weapons by a prohibited person.

Investigators then executed a search warrant on the homes and discovered 30 additional firearms, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, methamphetamine, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, and drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending. Greuter was lodged in Franklin County Jail. This Task Force operation included personnel from the Kearney Police Department, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, and the Nebraska State Patrol.