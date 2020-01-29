Tax assistance at two Kearney locations

Kearney, Neb. — Free tax-filing assistance will be offered at two Kearney locations, beginning in February, on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants are required to bring their social security card, photo ID, and all tax documents, including a copy of last year’s tax return, all W2s and 1099s, and a list of all deductible items. Below are the dates and times by location.

Kearney Public Library at 2020 1st Avenue on Thursdays: February 6, 13, 20, 27, March 5, 12, 19, 26, and April 2, 9 from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. Peterson Senior Activity Center at 2020 West 11th St. on Tuesdays: February 4, 11, 18, 25, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, and April 7 from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m.