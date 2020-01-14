class="post-template-default single single-post postid-433311 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Tax exemption for military retirees wins initial approval

BY Associated Press | January 14, 2020
Lincoln, Neb. — Military retirees in Nebraska will get to keep more of their retirement benefits under a bill that won first-round approval from lawmakers.

The bill would exempt half of a military retiree’s benefit from Nebraska state taxes, a key priority for Gov. Pete Ricketts. The measure advanced 46-0 on Monday through the first of three required votes.

Sen. Tom Brewer, who sponsored the bill, said the measure would help Nebraska attract and retain military service members after they retire. Several neighboring states, including Iowa and Missouri, don’t impose any tax on military retirement benefits.

