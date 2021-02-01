class="post-template-default single single-post postid-512094 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Tax season provides opportunity to support Nebraska wildlife conservation | KRVN Radio

Tax season provides opportunity to support Nebraska wildlife conservation

BY Nebraska Game and Parks Commission | February 1, 2021
Home News Regional News
Tax season provides opportunity to support Nebraska wildlife conservation
Courtesy/ Nebraska Game & Parks Commission. A swift fox pup explores the world near its den in southern Sioux County. Justin Haag, June 27, 2013.

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraskans receiving an income tax refund this year have an opportunity to support wildlife and habitat conservation.

On Line 46 of the Nebraska state income tax form, 1040N, individuals may donate $1 or more of their tax refund to the Nebraska Wildlife Conservation Fund, which helps thousands of species in Nebraska, particularly those that are rare, endangered or threatened.

Tax refund donations have benefited many species over the years, including the river otter, swift fox, peregrine falcon, bald eagle, songbirds and at-risk pollinators like monarch butterflies and bumble bees. Donations are used to maintain and improve habitat for these and many other fish and wildlife species, as well as to provide wildlife viewing and other educational opportunities for Nebraskans. Additional information is available at NebraskaWildlifeFund.org.

For taxpayers not entitled to a state tax refund, contributions can be made at NebraskaWildlifeFund.org or by mail to: Nebraska Wildlife Conservation Fund, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, P.O. Box 30370, 2200 N. 33rd St., Lincoln, NE 68503.

© 2021 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: