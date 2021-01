(Lincoln, Neb.) – David Harrison age 61, died the evening of January 22, 2021 at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI). His sentence started February 1, 1985. Harrison was serving a life sentence for first degree murder out of Douglas County.

The cause of death has yet to be determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.