Team Jack Foundation offers its thanks on generosity

As of today, over $105,000 raised and counting in just ONE day, making this the biggest radiothon to date! Total, in the past seven years, we have raised over $515,000 on this event alone. We simply could not do this without all of you!

making this the biggest radiothon to date! Total, in the past seven years, we have raised over $515,000 on this event alone. We simply could not do this without all of you! Prize winners: Winner of Grand Prize (Husker Volleyball tickets + Football tickets + $500 cash): Steve Schutz from Elwood, NE. Steve and his wife are donating the $500 cash BACK to Team Jack! Winner of Miranda Lambert Loge Tickets: Lana Butts (Sidney, NE) Winner of Two Miranda Lambert Tickets: Darrel Hendershot (Norfolk, NE) Winner of NU v. Penn State Volleyball Tickets: Dick Galyen, Atkinson, NE ($2,500 winning bid)

Highlights of the day: Over 25 radio stations participated state-wide! Jim & Sharri Baldonado and his team at The Home Agency donated $40,000 to Team Jack at the event. At 4:45 PM we had a donor call wanting to make a $10,000 donation if we could find a match, we did do this, so in the last 1.5 hours of the radiothon raised $20,000! During the day, the community of Elwood wrapped their arms around this cause. In the morning, preschoolers visited us with two huge water jugs full of pennies they collected for the event. The entire k-12 school came to the location each one of them wearing Team Jack t-shirts, generously provided by our title sponsor, Jim Baldonado. Together, the students raised $1,200 for Team Jack! In addition, the Gothenburg volleyball team stopped by with their Team Jack shirts (which they later ditched their normal warmups for) and donated to Team Jack on their way to their game. The entire community really came together to make this day special.



We don’t think that this day could have been any more perfect or impactful and we already have ideas to make it even better next year! I would welcome any thoughts, ideas, changes you may have as well. We are always looking to improve this event. The funds raised from yesterday are going to make a difference for kids right now. The awareness about the disease is immeasurable. The amount of messages we have received from Nebraska families about the radiothon is overwhelming. They are so thankful for the stations and all of you for sharing their stories. YOU are helping these kids and making a difference in these families lives. We are forever grateful for all you are doing not just for Team Jack but for families all over who get the news that their child has a brain tumor. We won’t stop fighting, but couldn’t do it without each of you.

THANK YOU, from the bottom of our hearts, for continuing to be committed to our cause. From all of us at Team Jack, THANK YOU.