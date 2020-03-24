Team Jack to Fund Medulloblastoma Research at UNMC Omaha

During a time that is unprecedented in most of our lifetimes, with schedules and routines halted, there is one thing we know for sure that has not stopped. Kids are still getting diagnosed with brain cancer, still receiving treatments and still dying from the disease. In addition to that, researchers continue to forge ahead in discovering new treatments for these kids, even right here in Nebraska.

The Team Jack Foundation is proud to announce a three-year commitment to fund a $330,000 medulloblastoma project. The project is led by Dr. Sidhart Mahapatra at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska and will focus on medulloblastoma, grades three and four. The project that will study the chemosensitization on non-SHH/WNT medulloblastoma is regulated by miR-1253. Read more information on the project here under Project 7.

“Engaging and treating these patients has become a bit of a passion for me because I find them to be the most fragile of patients that I’ve taken care of,” stated Dr. Mahapatra. “Team Jack now is taking the lead in helping support me for the next few years, in a very critical time, wherein I have discovered certain promising targets and now I need the funding and support to see that through to the next stage,” Mahapatra continued.