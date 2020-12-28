class="post-template-default single single-post postid-504602 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Tecumseh prison inmate death reported | KRVN Radio

BY Nebraska Department of Correctional Services | December 28, 2020
Tecumseh, Neb. — A Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate died Thursday, Dec. 24,  just before 9:30 a.m.  86 year old James Forsberg started his sentence in January, 1995. He was sentenced from 50 years to life in prison for second degree murder out of Cedar County. His cause of death has not yet been determined, but Forsberg was being treated for a medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

 

