Teen accused of shooting Lincoln officer charged with murder | KRVN Radio

Teen accused of shooting Lincoln officer charged with murder

BY Associated Press | September 9, 2020
Lincoln, Neb. — A teenager accused of shooting a police officer two weeks ago in a Nebraska city was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder one day after the officer died.

The charges were upgraded against 17-year-old Felipe Vazquez in the Aug. 26 shooting of Lincoln police investigator Luis “Mario” Herrera, who died on Monday.

The teenager has already been charged with second-degree assault of a peace officer. Herrera, a plainclothes officer, was shot as he sought to serve an arrest warrant on Vazquez in the March stabbing death of 36-year-old Edward Varejcka.

Authorities said they have tied at least three people to Varejcka’s death

