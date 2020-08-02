class="post-template-default single single-post postid-476565 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Teenager sentenced to 40-45 years in Grand Island killing | KRVN Radio

Teenager sentenced to 40-45 years in Grand Island killing

BY Associated Press | August 2, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Teenager sentenced to 40-45 years in Grand Island killing

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) – A Grand Island teenager has been sentenced to 40 to 45 years in prison for a homicide in 2019.

Seventeen-year-old Arek Friedricksen was sentenced Friday for second-degree murder in the death of Vincent Arrellano Jr. Police say Arrellan, who was 32, was shot several times and died at a Grand Island hospital.

Friedricksen was 16 when he killed Arellano on April 24, 2019 but a judge rejected an attorney’s request to have him tried as a juvenile.

Prosecutors reduced a first- degree murder charge to second-degree murder and dropped a weapons charge when Friedricksen agreed in May to plead no contest.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: