Telephone assistance program helps consumers in need stay connected

LINCOLN, SEPTEMBER 9, 2019 –Access to local emergency services and community

resources is vital to all residents. The Nebraska Telephone Assistance Program (NTAP)/Lifeline

Program helps qualified Nebraskans connect to the nation’s voice and broadband networks,

find jobs, access health care services, connect with family and call for help in an emergency. For

some, being connected can be the difference between social connection and complete isolation.

During “Lifeline Awareness Week,” September 9-13, the PSC is raising awareness of an

upcoming change in the application process for the NTAP/Lifeline program which offers

discounts to help qualifying consumers with keeping telephone services affordable by lowering

monthly service rates.

“The change in the application process is a clerical one,” said PSC Chair Mary Ridder. “Eligible

consumers currently fill out an application, but instead of PSC staff verifying the information,

the verification will be done on the federal level.”

Under the Federal Lifeline Program, consumers who participate in certain public assistance and

veterans programs, or qualify based on income can receive a discount of at least $9.25 per month

off their bill for phone, broadband, or bundled phone and broadband service. The PSC’s

NTAP/Lifeline Program, reduces the cost for qualified individuals an additional $3.25 a month,

on one landline/wireless phone bill or provides minutes to an eligible phone service.

More information on program eligibility and rules can be found on the NTAP/Lifeline Program

page of the PSC website.