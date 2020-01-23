Temporary closure on reservations at Lake McConaughy to be lifted

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-435650 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY Nebraska Game & Parks Commission | January 23, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. – A temporary closure on camping reservations at Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area and Lake Ogallala State Recreation Area will be lifted on Friday, Jan. 31 at 9 a.m. Central Time.

Reservations previously had been on hold for existing campsites during the development of the Lake McConaughy Visitor Management Plan. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission voted to delay consideration of the proposed Lake McConaughy Visitor Management Plan at its meeting Jan. 22 in Lincoln while staff works with a McConaughy-area advisory group to come up with revisions to the plan for presentation at the Commission’s March 20 meeting.

Reservations can be made online at NebraskaStateParks.reserveamerica.com or by calling 402-471-1414.

