Test Nebraska coming to North Platte

North Platte, Nebraska – Test Nebraska is coming to North Platte.

Test Nebraska will be in North Platte on Saturday June 13th from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m CST. They will be located at the North Platte School Bus Barn.

If you are interested in testing, please sign up with Test Nebraska at this link: https://covid19testingne.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cJa8ezYYRQfZRCl

“Test Nebraska provides an opportunity to expand our testing capacity. The more we test, the more we can determine the prevalence of disease circulating throughout our community. This better equips us in mitigating the spread of COVID-19”, said Shannon Vanderheiden, Executive Director of WCDHD.