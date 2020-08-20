Test Nebraska Reminds Residents About August Testing Locations

LINCOLN, Neb. – As schools across Nebraska prepare to re-open for in-person instruction, Test Nebraska has released the locations, dates and times for the month of August, as well as a partial list of September and October dates.

“We want parents to pay particular attention to any possible sign of COVID-19 symptoms,” said Director of Public Health and Chief Medical Officer for the Department of Health and Human Services Dr. Gary Anthone. “Parents should not send their kids to school if they are running a fever or displaying other possible COVID-19 symptoms. They should instead contact their health care provider for an assessment and/or schedule a test.”

Anyone showing signs of COVID-19 (fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, tiredness, muscle aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea) or who has already tested positive should remain home and self-quarantine for a minimum of ten days counting from the onset of symptoms. The person should also remain fever free for 72 hours without medication before coming out of quarantine. Anyone experiencing emergency warning signs such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in chest, confusion, inability to wake or stay awake and bluish lips, should seek medical attention immediately/call 911.

Dr. Anthone said he also wants to re-emphasize for every Nebraskan that if they are concerned they may have been exposed, they can receive a test through Test Nebraska. Testing services offered through Test Nebraska are free. “All residents should continually monitor for symptoms. Residents should monitor for specific symptoms to determine whether they need a test.”

Testing candidates who may have previously tested negative, but are now presenting new symptoms that could result in a positive test are encouraged to complete an updated assessment at TestNebraska.com to determine whether they should be seen for testing.

The list of locations, dates and times are listed below (Note: new dates and times continue to be added to TestNebraska.com. Please check the site often for the most recent updates:

Location Date/Time Address Arapahoe 8/20; 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Arapahoe City Bldg., 411 6th St., Arapahoe, NE 68922 Aurora 8/12, 8/19, 8/26; 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. 1704 L St., Aurora, NE 68818 Beaver City 8/13; 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Fire Barn, 301 10th St., Beaver City, NE 68926 Blair 8/12, 8/19, 8/26; 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. 8/11, 8/18, 8/25; 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Memorial Community Hospital, 810 N. 22 St., Blair, NE 68008 (Turn right on N 22 St. from Wright St.) Broken Bow 8/7, 8/14, 8/21, 8/28; 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Melham Medical Center, 145 Memorial Dr., Broken Bow, NE 68822 Cambridge 8/6; 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. 8/6, 8/13, 8/20, 8/27; 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Marks Pharmacy, 722 Patterson St., Cambridge, NE 69022 Chadron 8/7, 8/10, 8/14, 8/17; 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. Chadron Community Hospital, 821 Morehead St., Chadron, NE Columbus 8/7, 8/10, 8/12, 8/14, 8/17, 8/19; 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Good Neighbor Community Health Center 4323 41 Ave., Columbus, NE 68601 Columbus 8/7, 8/10, 8/12, 8/14, 8/17, 8/19; 9 a.m. – noon 4600 38 St, Columbus, NE 68601 Curtis 8/24, 9/21; 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Curtis Memorial Community Center, 201 Garlick Ave., Curtis, NE 69025 David City 8/10, 8/17, 8/24, 8/31; 10 a.m. – noon Butler County Health Care Center, 372 S. 9 St., David City, NE Fairbury 8/11, 8/18, 8/25; 8 a.m. – noon Jefferson Community Health & Life, 2200 H St., Fairbury, NE Fremont 8/7, 8/10, 8/14, 8/17; 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. 8/12, 8/19; 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. 2540 N. Healthy Way, Fremont, NE Grand Island 8/10, 8/17; 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. 8/7, 8/14; 9 a.m. – noon 1137 S. Locust, Grand Island, NE 68801 Kearney 8/12, 8/19, 8/26; 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Buffalo Fair Grounds, 3807 Ave. N, Kearney, NE 68847 Lexington 8/19, 8/26; 8 a.m. – noon 8/12; 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. LRHC Rehab Services Bldg., 1600 W 13 St., Lexington, E 68850 Lincoln 8/3-8, 8/10-15, 8/17-22, 8/24-29, 8/31; 8 a.m. – noon and 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Gateway Mall, 6100 O St., Lincoln, NE 68505 (Northwest Parking Garage – Old Yonkers) Madison 8/6, 8/10, 8/12, 8/13, 8/17; 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. 222 Main St. Madison, NE 68748 McCook 8/19, 9/2, 9/16, 10/7; 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Red Willow Fairgrounds, Merchant Bldg., W 5th, McCook, NE 69001 Norfolk 8/11-12, 8/18-19, 8/25-26; 8 a.m. – noon 301 N. 31 St., Norfolk, NE 68701 Norfolk 8/7, 8/10, 8/12, 8/17; 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. 900 West Norfolk Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701 (Walk-in) North Platte M, W, F; 9 a.m.-9:30 a.m. 111 N. Dewey, North Platte, NE 69101 (Between WCDHD and Nebraska Land National Bank) Omaha 8/8; 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Oak View Mall, 3001 S 144 St., Omaha, NE 68144 Omaha 8/3-8; 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Crossroads Mall, 7300 Dodge St., Omaha, NE 68524 Ord 8/12, 8/19, 8/26; 10 a.m. – noon Valley County Health System Hospital, 2707 L. St., Ord, NE 68862 Seward 8/7, 8/14, 8/21, 8/28; 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Seward Memorial Hospital, 300 N. Columbia Ave., Seward, NE 68434 Superior 8/7-9; 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Broadstone Memorial Hospital, 520 E. 10 St., Superior, NE 68978 Trenton 8/19, 9/2, 9/16, 10/7; 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Community Room, 401 E. 1 St., Trenton, NE 69004 Wahoo 8/3-7, 8/10-14, 8/17-21, 8/24-28; 2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Saunders Medical Center, 1760 Co. Rd. J, Wahoo, NE 68066 West Point 8/3-7, 8/10-14, 8/17-21, 8/24-28; 10 a.m. – noon 430 N. Monitor St., West Point, NE 68788 York 8/12, 8/19, 8/26; 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. York Fair Grounds, 2345 N. Nebraska Ave., York, NE

Nebraskans can complete an assessment at TestNebraska.com or Testneb raska/es for Spanish. Once the assessment is completed, applicants will receive an email from Test Nebraska informing them of eligibility. For those who are eligible, the email will direct them to select the location, date and time that is convenient for them. A confirmation email will include a bar code, which residents need to print off and bring with them to the testing site. The assessment can be completed via computer or by phone. If an individual does not have Internet access, a relative or friend can help them complete the assessment.

Test Nebraska is an initiative developed in partnership with state leaders and private corporations. The goal is to dramatically increase the rate of COVID-19 testing so that every Nebraskan who needs a test can get a test. Widespread testing is a proven, effective way to combat the spread of COVID-19 and provides the crucial data needed to track the spread of the virus, contain it and understand patterns to inform decision-making and save lives. DHHS is providing communication support to the Test Nebraska initiative.

Residents who have general questions about testing or need help completing the online assessment can call the Test Nebraska hotline at (402) 207-9377.

Total assessments completed to date are 907,019. Of those, 161,463 tests were received. 155,002 were negative, 365 inconclusive and 6,096 positive. July total assessments numbered 830,363. Of those, 107,843 were negative, 2,010 positive and 204 inconclusive. The average all-time testing turnaround time is 52.4 hours.

DHHS will continue to update Nebraskans through the DHHS website and on Facebook and Twitter as we have new information. The CDC’s website is also a good resource for COVID-19 information – https://www.cdc.gov/covid19.

DHHS opened a statewide COVID-19 information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is (402) 552-6645 or toll-free at (833) 998-2275; hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CDT, 7 days a week.

Find tools and resources for individuals and families, schools, communities, businesses, healthcare facilities, and first responders on the DHHS website – http://dhhs.ne.gov/ coronavirus and CDC’s website – https://www.cdc.gov/covid19.