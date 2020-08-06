TestNebraska at Gothenburg Health Friday, August 7

Courtesy/Gothenburg Health

What is TestNebraska?

TestNebraska is a new initiative in partnership with our state leaders and private corporations. Our goal is to dramatically increase the rate of COVID-19 testing so Nebraskans can have better access to testing and help stem the spread of COVID-19 to get us back to normal as quickly as possible.

Follow this link to go through the steps to sign-up. You’ll be able to choose Gothenburg as your testing location towards the end of a series of questions (NOTE that Gothenburg is not currently listed on as a test site on the main landing page, but is an option once you start the online process). Click Here:

If you have family or friends that don’t have access to sign-up online, please encourage them to call the TestNebraska hotline instead: (402)-207-9377.

Testing is FREE but limited, so please make sure to sign-up in advance if you’re interested!

1 ASSESS: Answer a few questions to determine your current risk and provide the Nebraska State Health Department and government leaders insight into our collective health. You’ll also receive accurate, evidence-based information on COVID-19.

2 TEST: We can’t test everyone, but we’ll prioritize testing for those who currently have symptoms, have interacted with someone who has already tested positive, or have recently visited places where COVID-19 is more widespread. We’ll confirm a time slot for your test and direct you to a drive-through testing location.

3 TRACK: If you’ve tested positive, we’ll ask you to answer some questions to help isolate the infection rate; for example, who you might have been in contact with and where you have traveled recently.

