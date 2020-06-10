TestNebraska to conduct COVID-19 testing in Lexington on June 13-14

TestNebraska has announced that they will be conducting COVID-19 tests in Lexington on June 13th and 14th. The testing will take place at 801 West Vine Street from 8 a.m. to noon each day. Testing sites are now able to distribute up to 3,000 tests per day. Health officials say widespread testing is proven to effectively combat the spread of COVID-19. TestNebraska’s goal is to drastically increase the rate of testing in order to track the spread and isolate reported cases.

Those who wish to be tested need to visit the website TestNebraska.com to complete an assessment and schedule an appointment for testing or, Spanish speaking individuals may visit the website TestNebraska/es. The application can be completed on a phone or computer. For those without internet access, a friend or relative may help them to complete the assessment.

Individuals showing signs of COVID-19, such as high fever, coughing, or shortness of breath, or who has tested positive for the virus, should self-quarantine for at least ten days since the onset of symptoms and remain fever free for at least 72 hours without medication before coming out of quarantine.