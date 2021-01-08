The 2021 Official “Not-At-All What You Thought” Nebraska State Travel Guide available now

LINCOLN, Neb. (January 7, 2021) – The 2021 Official “Not-At-All What You Thought” Nebraska State Travel Guide is now available for those looking for inspiration to help plan their next trip.

“The travel industry took a hit in 2020, but it’s important to look to the future and part of that includes inspiring people to visit Nebraska when they’re comfortable traveling,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism executive director. “The travel guide is an important part of our marketing efforts and helps showcase Nebraska as a great destination for open spaces, outdoor experiences and new and unique vacation ideas.”

Due to the large impact COVID-19 had on the travel industry in 2020, Nebraska lodging tax revenue was down approximately 31% on a calendar-year basis, a shortfall of $1.7 million over 2019. Total visitor expenditures total $1.7 billion through October 2020, down 40.4% or $1.2 billion, compared to $2.9 billion generated through October 2019. However, more people than ever went to VisitNebraska.com to find out more about Nebraska in 2020. More than 660,000 people visited the website, 184,000 more than ever before and nearly 40% more than in 2019.

“Right now there’s pent up demand to get out and explore – and they’re shopping. We want to make sure Nebraska comes to mind when people start planning and that they have our travel guide and website to look to for inspiration and ideas when they do,” said Ricks.

The Nebraska Travel Guide is a helpful tool for planning a trip to Nebraska. It highlights things to see and do all across the state through beautiful pictures, vivid descriptions, and of course with some quirkiness and humor to maintain the same tone as the state’s viral tourism campaign, “Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone.” This year’s guide features ideas for family friendly road trips, delicious Nebraska cuisine with a view, fun agritourism experiences and ways to enjoy the outdoors during the 100th anniversary of Nebraska’s State Parks.

In 2020, the Nebraska Tourism Commission printed 200,000 copies of the travel guide and distributed them to all 50 states and numerous countries.

Check out for yourself what Nebraska has to offer and order the free 2021 travel guide here: https://visitnebraska.com/ request-travel-guide. An online version is also available to download here.