The Archway Wins the 2019 Tri-City Food Fight

Kearney, Neb., January 3, 2020 – The final results are in and the Tri-City Food Fight has closed the books on another holiday season. The annual competition between the Archway in Kearney, The Stuhr Museum in Grand Island, and the Hastings Museum to see which organization can collect the most donations for area food pantries brought in a total of 12,706 pounds of food this year.

The Archway came in first with 5,417 pounds in donations. Stuhr Museum in Grand Island was second with a total of 3,792 pounds and the Hastings Museum took third place with 3,497 pounds in food donations.

The Archway didn’t accomplish their win alone. “It was a team effort.” says Archway Marketing Coordinator Mark Foradori, “We appreciate the help of our partners at First United Methodist Church, Trails and Rails Museum, Crane River Theater, the Merryman Center, the World Theater, area Handbell Choirs, and the Kearney Area Children’s Museum. People in Kearney are very generous and they are also very competitive.”

The big winners are, of course, area food pantries. According to a recent study by the Pew Charitable Trusts, even though the stock market is booming and unemployment is low, the percentage of families of 4 people living on less than $26,000 per year is rising. About 12% of Nebraska’s population lives below the poverty level. Food pantries can provide a vital hand up to families who are struggling to overcome economic hardship.

Donations made to the Archway stay local and are taken to Kearney area food pantries for distribution to our friends and neighbors in need.

