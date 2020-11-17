The Comstock Windmill Festival is back for 2021!

The Comstock Windmill Festival will be back on June 10-12, 2021. The 2020 event, like many across America, had to be postponed because of COVID-19. The festival will be the first major concert series back on track after a long list of Nebraska cancellations and postponements. The 2021 Windmill Festival will feature the same lineup as the 2020 festival. Nebraska’s big pasture party will start Thursday, June 10, and conclude Saturday, June 12. This will accommodate Father’s day and give Sunday as travel time to start a new work week on Monday.

Eight national artists will perform in the canyon surrounded by windmills near Comstock, population 94. Thursday, Mark Wills headlines with classic songs I Do (Cherish You), Jacob’s Ladder, and Don’t Laugh at Me. The energetic Jason Prichett and local favorite Sheila Greenland will open the festival. Friday, the sensational Chris Janson tops the lineup performing songs like Done, Good Vibes, Drunk Girl,Fix a Drink, and Buy Me a Boat. Nebraska’s own rising star Lucas Hogue will open on Friday, followed by Allie Colleen. Saturday’s lineup features Logan Mize with Something Just Like This, Life’s a Party, and Only In This Town. Josh Gracin will open singing Nothin’ to Lose, followed by Chevele Shepherd, the 2018 Voice winner. Beer tent bands will be announced at a later date.

Extreme Bull Riding will be back Saturday afternoon. Camping, food, vendors, and crafts will also be a continuing part of the festival.

To thank loyal customers, all tickets purchased for the postponed festival will provide two admissions to the 2021 festival. All tickets purchased before December 31st, 2020, and receive a free entry for every ticket purchased. Bring a friend for free (must accompany ticket holder at gate). Tickets are now available online. No VIP seating allows customers to sit or stand where they want, 6 or 60 feet apart.

The Windmill Festival will be at the original location where it started in 2000 with the emerging star Brad Paisley. Over the Years, the festival has entertained over 25 CMA award winners.

Purchase single-day tickets, three-day passes, and campsites (electric and primitive) at windmillfestival.com or outhousetickets.com . Limited campsite reservations are available. For further information, please visit the new windmillfestival.com. Follow us at facebook.com/comstockfest .

Full 2021 Comstock Windmill Festival Lineup:

Thursday, June 10th

10:00 pm – Mark Wills

8:00 pm – Jason Pritchett

6:00 pm – Sheila Greenland

Friday, June 11th

10:00 pm – Chris Janson

8:00 pm – Allie Colleen

6:00 pm – Lucas Hoge

Saturday, June 12th

10:00 pm – Logan Mize

8:00 pm – Chevel Shepherd

6:00 pm – Josh Gracin