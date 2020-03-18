The Museum of Nebraska Art announces temporary closure

Following the guidelines of health authorities locally and nationally, and out of concern and care for everyone’s safety, the Museum of Nebraska Art (MONA) in Kearney announces that it will be closed to the public beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020 with a reopening date to be determined.

While there has been no known diagnosis in Central Nebraska, we believe a temporary closure is in the best interest of our visitors, staff and volunteers.

During this time, all public programs and classes are postponed or cancelled, and if possible will be rescheduled at a later date.

While the Museum is closed, staff will be available on a limited basis. If you need assistance please contact the Museum at (308) 865-8559 or mona@unk.edu. We sincerely appreciate your patience, understanding, and continued support at this time.