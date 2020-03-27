The Nebraska 2020 Statewide Primary Election is May 12

“Your ballot is waiting for you – request it, cast it!”

LINCOLN- Secretary of State Bob Evnen and Governor Pete Ricketts confirmed today that Nebraska’s 2020 statewide primary election will take place May 12, as planned. During the Governor’s daily Covid-19 response press conference Thursday, Secretary Evnen reminded voters that Nebraska is a ‘no excuse’ early ballot request state.

“Early mail-in ballot request applications are being sent to Nebraska voters by county election officials or by my office,” stated Secretary Evnen. “The application can be filled out and returned to county elections by fax, email, or regular mail”

Here are important dates before the May 12 primary

May 1- The last day to request a mail-in ballot.

April 6 – Counties will begin mailing early voting ballots to those who have requested a mail-in ballot.

May 12 – Nebraska statewide 2020 primary election – polls will be open.

May 12 – Early ballots must be physically received by the election office by the closing of election polls.

Voters can return ballots by mail or by placing it in the secure ballot drop box outside the offices of every county. “My office in conjunction with the Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO) is purchasing and installing ballot drop boxes for every county that currently does not have one so voters can return completed ballots if they choose not to return their ballot by mail.”

In the coming days, county election officials will be recruiting poll workers.

Many loyal, hard- working poll workers are in the critical risk age group. County election officials are looking for poll workers who are not at risk to step in to help their communities in this election. Poll workers will receive training either by virtual means or in a safe environment.

Service organizations can contract with elections offices for members volunteering to serve as poll workers. Volunteer poll workers can serve for the day as a fundraiser for their service organization.

Secretary Evnen noted, “We have purchased hygienic kits with protective mask, gloves, hand sanitizer, and disinfecting wipes to keep our poll workers and voters safe.”

If interested in serving as a poll worker call your local county election official. Contact information for County Election Officials is listed on the Secretary of State website under elections, click on County Officials for a list or visit the website at https://sos.nebraska.gov/elections/election-officials-contact-information