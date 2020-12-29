Third arrest in North Platte shooting

North Platte, Neb. — A third man has been arrested in connection with a disturbance the day after Christmas at a North Platte residence that left an 18 year old with a gunshot wound.

On Monday, Investigators with the North Platte Police Department questioned 41 year old Joseph Martino and determined that during the altercation, Martino fired a handgun, while he was seated in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Martino and the victim departed the scene shortly after. Investigators say Martino took the handgun and hid it. Martino was placed under arrest and jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center for Terroristic Threats, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Two men were previously arrested for their alleged involvement in the disturbance that occurred in the 2300 Block of East Philip at 8:11 p.m. Saturday, December 26. Officers went to the scene to investigate a report of gunshots in the area. As officers were responding to the scene, it was reported that a subject with a gunshot wound, had just arrived at Great Plains Health.

Officers learned that the 18 year old victim scuffled with 22 year old Brayden Divine and 20 year old Logan Divine at the residence.

It was reported that during the argument, a handgun was brandished inside the residence and the victim was told to leave. The victim left the residence and as he was leaving in a vehicle, the victim was shot in the leg. Officers located the victim’s vehicle in the parking lot of Great Plains Health.

Officers established probable cause to arrest Brayden Divine for 1st Degree Assault, Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, and Discharging a Firearm at an Occupied Vehicle. 20 year old Logan Divine was also arrested for Accessory to a Felony. Both Logan and Brayden were incarcerated at the Lincoln County Detention Center.

The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries from the incident.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Platte Police Department at 308-535-6789

or Crime Stoppers at 308-534-8400.