Third Nebraska prisons employee tests positive for COVID-19

BY Associated Press | April 29, 2020
Lincoln, Neb. — Prisons officials say a third department employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Correctional Services said late Tuesday that the staffer works at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln and has been isolated at home.

Department Director Scott Frakes directed anyone who may have had close contact with the employee in the last three days to self-quarantine until they are medically cleared to return to work.

Earlier Tuesday, the prisons department had announced that an employee at its Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln had tested positive for the virus. The department says no inmates have tested positive.

