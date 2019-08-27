Threat results in Frontier County school lock out

Medicine Valley Public Schools are on lock out today(Tues) following a report of a possible threat against some students and teachers at the schools. The Frontier County Sheriff’s Office says the threat came through the North Platte Police Department shortly before 8:00am this morning. Medicine Valley parents were notified and the The Nebraska State Patrol and North Platte Police Department is assisting the Frontier County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Additional Information from North Platte Public Schools:

STATEMENT FROM NPPSD

This morning the North Platte Public School District’s School Resource Officer was made aware of threats made toward Medicine Valley Public Schools via social media. The threat did NOT include any schools in the North Platte Public School District. All schools in the North Platte Public School District are operating under normal school functions, as this threat is not related to us. Safety is, and will always be, a primary goal here at North Platte Public Schools. We will continue to work with the North Platte Police Department to monitor the situation.

UPDATE: This person had been identified. Please be aware that in our day and age, criminals sometimes steal pictures from regular law abiding citizens and re-post them pretending to be them. However, we will still do our best to identify those pictured, as this person has been identified.

This male is a person of interest in a case regarding threats. We are requesting the public’s assistance to get him identified as soon as possible.

Please contact Crime Stoppers by calling 534-8400 or 1-800-933-TIPS or the North Platte Police Department at 308-535-6789 if you can identify them.

Also the tip link is below.

https://www.p3tips.com