Three Juveniles Apprehended Following Multi-County Pursuit

Lincoln, Neb. — A trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol, with deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, apprehended three juveniles and recovered a stolen car following a pursuit in Polk and Merrick Counties.

At approximately 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper attempted a traffic stop on Highway 92 near Shelby for a Toyota Corolla with a defective tail light. The vehicle came to a stop, but fled before the trooper could make contact. The trooper was able to confirm with NSP dispatch that the vehicle had been reported stolen and initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle fled on county roads before turning southbound on Highway 81 and then westbound on Highway 92. The vehicle continued westbound, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, eventually entering Merrick County on Highway 92.

Near mile marker 380, north of Central City, the vehicle attempted to make contact with the trooper’s patrol vehicle. The trooper was able to perform a tactical vehicle intervention. The vehicle then attempted to drive through a cornfield and struck irrigation piping, bringing it to a stop. The trooper and Polk County Sheriff’s deputies were then able to apprehend all three occupants of the vehicle.

The three juveniles, all of Omaha, were taken into custody. The driver was a lodged in Butler County Jail for flight to avoid arrest, possession of stolen property, and other charges. Another juvenile was returned to Douglas County Youth Services. A third was cited and released for possession of marijuana and returned home to Omaha.

###