class="post-template-default single single-post postid-512602 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Three-Month-Old Infant Injured in Sherman County, One Felony Arrest | KRVN Radio

Three-Month-Old Infant Injured in Sherman County, One Felony Arrest

BY KRVN News | February 4, 2021
Home News Regional News
Three-Month-Old Infant Injured in Sherman County, One Felony Arrest
Courtesy/Valley County Sheriff's Office/Michael A. Dwyer Jr

During the Noon hour on Monday, February 1, 2021, the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office and Loup City Fire and Rescue were called out to a report of a 3-month-old infant with difficulty breathing. Loup City EMS began treatment and transported the infant to CHI Good Samaritan in Kearney.

It was reported the infant was evaluated and diagnosed with critical injuries and transported by air care to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha.

The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation due to the infant’s injuries and arrested Michael A. Dwyer, Jr for felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

© 2021 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: