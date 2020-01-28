PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) – Authorities say three people were taken to an Omaha hospital after being rescued from a residential fire in Plattsmouth. The fire was reported about 12:30 p.m. Monday at a home about two blocks west of City Hall. The Omaha World-Herald reports that a 13-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman were treated for smoke inhalation. A man in his 40s was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Authorities say all three people are expected to survive their injuries. The fire cause is being investigated.
Three people taken to Omaha hospital after Plattsmouth fire
