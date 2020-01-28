Three people taken to Omaha hospital after Plattsmouth fire

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-436512 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | January 28, 2020
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) – Authorities say three people were taken to an Omaha hospital after being rescued from a residential fire in Plattsmouth. The fire was reported about 12:30 p.m. Monday at a home about two blocks west of City Hall. The Omaha World-Herald reports that a 13-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman were treated for smoke inhalation. A man in his 40s was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Authorities say all three people are expected to survive their injuries. The fire cause is being investigated.

