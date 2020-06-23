Three TestNebraska Events Coming to Southwest Nebraska

Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department (SWNPHD) will be hosting TestNebraska for three more COVID-19 testing events in southwest Nebraska. This free testing is open to all individuals from the nine-county health district and neighboring Nebraska county residents.

There is no cost to be tested at these sites and it is for anyone, not only for people who have symptoms of COVID-19. Anyone interested in participating should complete the online survey at testnebraska.com/en or in Spanish at testnebraska.com/es. When the survey is complete there is an option to schedule their appointment and get a QR code which can be saved on a mobile phone or printed. Everyone will need to show their code at the test site, along with an ID and proof of current address. If someone is unable to schedule an appointment, they are still welcome to come to the test site to see if they are able to go through and be tested.

Schedule

Wednesday, June 24th Arapahoe Ella Missing Community Center 411 6th Street, Arapahoe NE Thursday, June 25th McCook Red Willow County Fairgrounds 1412 West 5th Street, McCook NE Sunday, June 28th Imperial Chase County Emergency Management Building 1215 Grant Street, Imperial NE

Testing runs from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at each location.

Everyone who participates in the testing will be notified of their test results directly from TestNebraska. All information collected through TestNebraska.com is protected by HIPAA and all applicable state and federal law.

The state is opening up TestNebraska to the general population and no longer has requirements like age or symptoms. SWNPHD residents who previously did not qualify through TestNebraska for testing are encouraged to complete the survey again if they are still interested in being tested for COVID-19.

Testing is available daily in southwest Nebraska through local clinics and hospitals. Individuals who are interested in being tested for COVID-19 are encouraged to call their medical provider for screening, especially if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, chills or shaking, muscle pain, headache, or new loss of taste or smell.