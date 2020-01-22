class="post-template-default single single-post postid-435113 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Three Vehicle Accident In York Results In One Fatality | KRVN Radio

Three Vehicle Accident In York Results In One Fatality

BY KTMX/KAWL News Staff | January 22, 2020
YORK- Just before 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday evening a three-vehicle accident occurred directly west of Sahling Kenworth on South Lincoln Avenue in York and it resulted in one fatality.  The vehicles involved included two cars and one semi and the driver of one of the cars was deceased. The driver of the second car was transported to York General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Assistant York Fire Chief Tony Bestwick. The status of the semi driver was uncertain at the scene.

The cause of the accident has not been disclosed as it is still under investigation.

Traffic was rerouted to service roads so that response vehicles could respond to the scene. The York County Sheriff’s Department, the York Police Department, and the York Fire and Rescue Department was dispatched to the scene.

The identity of the deceased driver in one of the cars has not been released at this time.

 

