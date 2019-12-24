Three-vehicle crash on Hwy 30 leaves Lexington man dead

LEXINGTON – A Lexington man is dead after a three vehicle accident this morning. According to the Dawson Co Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded at approximately 6:43 a.m. about a half mile east of Road 436 on Highway 30 for a three vehicle accident with injuries. A vehicle driven by a 20 year old Lexington man was eastbound on Hwy 30 in the westbound lanes where he struck a westbound vehicle head on, driven by a 50 year old Lexington man. The third vehicle sustained minor damages.

The 20 year old man was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the eastbound vehicle was not wearing his seatbelt. The 50 year old man was also transported and treated for minor injuries. He was wearing his seatbelt. The accident is still under investigation.

The Dawson Co Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Lexington Police Department, Lexington Fire and Rescue, Nebraska State Patrol, Nebraska Dept of Roads and Priority Medical.