Three-vehicle crash on Plum Creek Parkway, minor injuries

Lexington, Neb. — Lexington Police Department was dispatched to a three-vehicle collision near the intersection of Cattlemen’s Drive and Plum Creek Parkway at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday. An investigator at the scene said an ambulance was called and may have transported at least one person for minor injuries. The investigator said any other injuries were likely minor. Lexington Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol responded.

A pickup and SUV involved in the crash were still at the scene about 20 minutes after the crash, but a third vehicle had been moved. A wrecker was dispatched to the scene to remove the remaining vehicles.