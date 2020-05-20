class="post-template-default single single-post postid-462726 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Three-vehicle crash on Plum Creek Parkway, minor injuries

BY Bob Brogan | May 20, 2020
RRN/Lexington Police paged to three-vehicle crash.

Lexington, Neb. — Lexington Police Department was dispatched to a three-vehicle collision near the intersection of Cattlemen’s Drive and Plum Creek Parkway at 5:30 a.m.  on Wednesday.   An investigator at the scene said an ambulance was called and may have transported at least one person for minor injuries. The investigator said any other injuries were likely minor. Lexington Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol responded.

A pickup and SUV involved in the crash were still at the scene about 20 minutes after the crash, but a third vehicle had been moved. A wrecker was dispatched to the scene to remove the remaining vehicles.

 

 

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
