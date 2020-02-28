Three youth charged in YRTC staff assaults

The Buffalo County Attorney’s Office has charged three juveniles with felony charges in connection with multiple assaults on staff members at the Youth Rehabilitation Center in Kearney on February 7th.

The 17-year-old boys were taken into custody Friday morning at the YRTC by Nebraska State Patrol. Several law enforcement agencies responded to quell the disturbance.

The investigation revealed that four YRTC residents had committed the assaults on YRTC employees. Bed frames were dismantled and used as weapons on the employees.

Three of the YRTC employees were transported to the hospital for treatment, one with serious injuries.

The juveniles include Jabreen Sidney who faces a maximum of 59 years in custody. His bond was set at $150,000. Julian Tapia faces up to 210 years in custody on his charges and his bond was set at $250,000. Brendan Lee faces up to 9 years in custody and his bond set at $25,000.