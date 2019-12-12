Tickets on sale now for Miss Rodeo Nebraska coronation

The deadline to RSVP for the coronation of Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2020 Joeli Walrath is Dec. 20.

Walrath, who was crowned as a lady-in-waiting during NEBRASKAland Days festivities in June in North Platte, will officially take over the responsibilities of her reign during the coronation.

The event is scheduled for Jan. 4 at the Trotter Event Center in Ord. Activities will include a social hour from 5-6 p.m., the coronation ceremony from 6-7 p.m., dinner, a live auction and a dance. The event is open to the public.

Admission is $25 for adults and $15 for youth 10 and younger. RSVPs can be emailed to joelijeane@gmail.com or called in to (308) 750-0444.