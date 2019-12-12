class="post-template-default single single-post postid-426461 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Tickets on sale now for Miss Rodeo Nebraska coronation | KRVN Radio

Tickets on sale now for Miss Rodeo Nebraska coronation

BY Heather Johnson | December 12, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Tickets on sale now for Miss Rodeo Nebraska coronation
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2020 Joeli Walrath. Photo courtesy of KC Creations Photography.

Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2020 Joeli Walrath. Photo courtesy of KC Creations Photography.

The deadline to RSVP for the coronation of Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2020 Joeli Walrath is Dec. 20.

Walrath, who was crowned as a lady-in-waiting during NEBRASKAland Days festivities in June in North Platte, will officially take over the responsibilities of her reign during the coronation.

The event is scheduled for Jan. 4 at the Trotter Event Center in Ord. Activities will include a social hour from 5-6 p.m., the coronation ceremony from 6-7 p.m., dinner, a live auction and a dance. The event is open to the public.

Admission is $25 for adults and $15 for youth 10 and younger. RSVPs can be emailed to joelijeane@gmail.com or called in to (308) 750-0444.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments