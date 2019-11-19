Tobacco Cessation Week November 18-22

The week of November 18-22, Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department (SWNPHD), the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline and other partners across the state are teaming up for Cessation Week. This week focuses on encouraging Nebraskans to quit tobacco and promoting available resources to help quit tobacco for good.

“Even if you have tried to quit in the past, but slipped up, you learned something from that experience, and that knowledge can be put toward another try,” said Joy Trail, SWNPHD’s Tobacco Program Manager.

Available resources include:

Your doctor or health care provider

Individual, group or telephone counseling

Nicotine replacement therapy—either over the counter or prescription

Prescription, non-nicotine medications

The Nebraska Tobacco Quitline is offering a free two-week supply of nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) to all qualified callers. Cessation counseling and medication are both effective for treating nicotine dependence, but combining the two has been shown to increase the success rate.

“By calling the Quitline, tobacco users have a whole team of support on their side,” explains Joy Trail of SWNPHD. “You can get the tools you need to be successful by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW, talking with your healthcare provider, and building your support network.”

For help quitting, the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline is available at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669), and for Spanish services at 1-855-DÉJELO-YA (1-855-335-3569). Translation services are also available in more than 170 languages. For additional resources and to learn more about the free NRT promotion visit www.QuitNow.ne.gov.

Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department serves Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Hayes, Hitchcock, Keith, Perkins and Red Willow counties. For more information, visit www.swhealth.ne.gov, call 308-345-4223 or follow on Facebook and Twitter.