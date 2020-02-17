Tour De Nebraska Adds Shorter Route

Tour de Nebraska organizers are happy to announce a new, shorter route option for the estimated 500 cyclists for the 33rd annual bicycle adventure, which will travel through south central Nebraska, June 17-21, 2020.



“We are happy to add a shorter route option on Thursday, June 18 which gives our cyclists a choice of doing 37 miles or 74 miles between Alma and Red Cloud,” said Tour de Nebraska Director Charlie Schilling.



Tour de Nebraska is partnering with the Alma community to shuttle cyclists and their bicycles 37 miles from Alma so they can ride the final 37 miles to Red Cloud, which includes a lunch stop in Campbell.

Director Charlie Schilling adds more:



The shorter option is open to any registered TDN cyclist—at no cost. Those interested only have to show up at the TDN breakfast and catch a ride at 7:30 or 9 a.m. Cyclists can decide that morning to take advantage of the shuttle which will be available on a first-come, first-served, basis.



“We want to provide an easy and fun option for those who prefer to do a shorter route, for whatever reason, on Thursday. We appreciate the TDN support from our friends at Alma,” Schilling said.



This year’s Tour de Nebraska starts and ends in Kearney, Nebraska, and offers five days of beautiful routes on road or gravel with overnight stops in Alma, Red Cloud and two nights in Hastings.



“We are happy to experience this area of the state which offers beautiful landscapes, Willa Cather country, unique history, local breweries, and of course, friendly hospitality,” Schilling said



The route details:



Day 1: Kearney to Alma – 59 miles

Day 2: Alma to Red Cloud – 37 or 74 miles



Day 3: Red Cloud to Hastings – 52 miles

Day 4: Hastings – 31, 60, 104 miles

Day 5: Hastings to Kearney – 53 miles





Established in 1988, Tour de Nebraska partners with the local communities for meals, entertainment and support. Riders camp at city parks or high schools, or stay at local motels. Indoor camping is also available at the high school gyms.

“Cyclists of all ages come from more than 25 states to enjoy Tour de Nebraska,” said Schilling. “With the support we offer, it is ideal multi-day tour for first-time tourists to seasoned veterans, who can choose either gravel or road routes each day.”

The $295 registration fee includes souvenir t-shirt, daily maps and itineraries, rider app, meal and camping arrangements, fruit, kick-off breakfast, SAG service, luggage transport, yoga every afternoon and Saturday night’s Tour de Nebraska Awards dinner.

To find out more or to register for the 2020 Tour de Nebraska, go to www.TourdeNebraska.com. For more information contact Charlie Schilling: schilling.charles@gmail.com

or 402-320-3384.