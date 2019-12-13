Tour De Nebraska returns for 33rd Ride

The Tour De Nebraska has returned to the state of Nebraska for its 33rd straight year. The route has been published for the Summer of 2020, including paths to Alma, Red Cloud, Hastings, and Kearney.

Director of the Tour De Nebraska, Charlie Schilling, speaks on the unique opportunities for participants on this years ride:

Participants can visit local museums, historical sites, and enjoy local craft beers from around the area. The ride consists of some challenging lengths in distance, but overall has been well reviewed by previous riders.

You can find more information at tourdenebraska.com