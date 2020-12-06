class="post-template-default single single-post postid-500777 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Township member fined for illegal actions during 2019 flood | KRVN Radio

Township member fined for illegal actions during 2019 flood

BY Associated Press | December 6, 2020
Home News Regional News
Township member fined for illegal actions during 2019 flood

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A township board member in Dodge County has agreed to repay $22,000 to his township plus a $2,000 fine to the state for violations of Nebraska accountability laws during the 2019 floods.

The Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission released the settlement agreement with Jeremy Moss, a member of the Elkhorn Township Board. The commission alleged that Moss’ company billed the township for nearly $139,000 in repairs to flood-damaged roads.

State law doesn’t allow public officials to have an interest in a contract with their governing body unless the contract is approved through an open process, and the commission says that didn’t happen in Moss’ case. The commission also said the three-member township board voted to pay themselves an additional $1,000 a week for 22 weeks.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: