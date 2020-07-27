class="post-template-default single single-post postid-475474 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Tractor accident claims Saunders County’s man’s life

BY Associated Press | July 27, 2020
YUTAN, Neb. (AP) – Authorities in eastern Nebraska say a Wahoo man was killed when the tractor he was driving rolled into a ditch. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and medics were called around 1 p.m. Sunday to  the scene along a county road about two miles west of Yutan.

Investigators say  66-year-old Jerry Ostransky had been mowing a ditch along the road, pulling a
shredder behind the tractor, when he attempted to make a U-turn on the road.

Investigators say the maneuver sent the wheels of the shredder went into the  opposite ditch, causing the tractor to roll, pinning Ostransky underneath it.

Ostransky was pronounced dead at the scene.

 

 

 

