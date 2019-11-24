class="post-template-default single single-post postid-422824 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Tractor Fatality-Charges | KRVN Radio

Tractor Fatality-Charges

BY Associated Press | November 24, 2019
BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) _ A Crete man has pleaded no contest to motor vehicle homicide and careless driving for causing a July crash involving a tractor that killed an Odell man.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 38-year-old Troy Smith entered the plea Friday in Gage County Court in Beatrice. He will be sentenced at a later date.

The Nebraska State Patrol says Smith rear-ended the tractor on U.S. 77 north of Beatrice shortly before 8 p.m. July 1, killing its driver, 82-year-old Robert Snyder Sr.

Investigators say the tractor was traveling with its hazard lights blinking and a slow traffic sign visible when the crash occurred.

