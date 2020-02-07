The most common cause of agricultural-related death in Nebraska is overturned tractors and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs). Employing uncertified individuals under the age of 16 is a liability risk for farmers if those young people operate such equipment.

Susan Littlefield’s interview with Susan Harris-Broomfield click link below…

https://post.futurimedia.com/krvnam/playlist/63/listen-8857.html?cb=1581093814.396467

Nebraska Extension offers Tractor Safety Training for youth looking to become certified through a Hazardous Occupations Course. All youth, ages 14-15, working on a farm or ranch other than their own MUST be certified through a Hazardous Occupations Course. Anyone older than 15 is also welcome to attend these trainings, but those under 14 are not eligible. Extensive training on tractor and ATV safety occurs during in-class lessons with hands-on activities. Instilling an attitude of safety and respect for agricultural equipment is the primary goal of this course. Successful completion of the course will allow trained youth to operate a tractor over 20 horsepower, or to connect or disconnect an implement or any of its parts to or from a tractor.

The first day of classroom instruction includes hands-on demonstrations, concluding with a written test. Classroom instruction will cover the required elements of the National Safe Tractor and Machinery Operation Program. Students are required to pass the test before taking the driving test on day two. The second day will include a physical driving test with equipment operation and ATV safety lessons. To receive certification, students must demonstrate competence in hitching and unhitching equipment and driving a tractor and trailer through a standardized course. In all locations, instructors will offer an ATV simulator experience to learn about safe behaviors and laws for ATVs and UTVs. Students will also complete homework assignments for the second day.

Cost for the Nebraska Extension’s Tractor Safety training is $60. For more information, contact the site coordinator for your chosen location (below).

2020 Tractor Safety Training Schedule

Training Location Site Coordinator Fairgrounds, Ord 308-728-5071 May 26-27 Fairgrounds, Wayne 402-375-3310 May 28-29 Fairgrounds, Weeping Water 402-267-2205 May 21-22 Plains Equipment, O’Neill 402-336-2760 June 1-2 Fairgrounds, Gordon 308-327-2312 June 3 (Day 1 online) Evangelical Free, Ainsworth 402-387-2213 June 4-5 Fairgrounds, Geneva 402-759-3712 June 9-10 WCREC, North Platte 308-532-2683 June 13-14 Buffalo County Extension Office, Kearney 308-236-1235 June 16-17 Adams County Extension Office, Hastings 402-461-7209 June 18-19 Legacy Museum, Gering 308-632-1480 June 29-30

*All on-site classes begin at 8:00 AM. End times will vary depending on the number of participants.