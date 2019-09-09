Trade Mission-Ricketts

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Gov. Pete Ricketts says a new trade agreement that lowers tariffs between the United States and Japan would be a “big deal for Nebraska” and farmers in particular if both sides can reach an agreement.

Ricketts made the comment by telephone Monday from Japan, the latest stop on his foreign trade mission to promote Nebraska abroad and connect local businesses with Japanese officials.

Ricketts says many officials and business leaders are cautiously optimistic about the agreement, but a lot of has to be done in a short period of time and there are still some issues to resolve.

Japan is Nebraska’s largest export market for beef, pork, eggs and wheat.

Ricketts says he has also encouraged Japanese businesses to invest in the state.