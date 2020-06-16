Traffic Accident in Merrick County Claims Columbus Man’s Life

MERRICK COUNTY- A Monday afternoon crash involving a semi-truck and a Jeep Cherokee has claimed the life of a 38-year-old, Columbus, Nebraska man.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:44 a.m., Monday, June 15th, 2020 near mile marker 324 on US Highway 30, approximately 3 miles west of Chapman, Nebraska. The Jeep Cherokee was westbound on US Highway 30 when it crossed the center line and collided with the eastbound semi-truck.

The driver and lone occupant of the Jeep Cherokee was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the semi-truck sustained injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to a Lincoln, NE hospital for medical treatment. The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was identified as 38-year-old, Columbus, Nebraska resident, Timothy Silva. The driver of the semi-truck was identified as 54-year-old, Bakersfield, California resident, Kular Gurdeep, Singh.

The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Nebraska State Patrol, Merrick County Attorney’s Office, Chapman Fire and Rescue, Central City Ambulance, and Grand Island Rural Ambulance service. Alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor to the crash.