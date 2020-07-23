Traffic Stop in York County Results in Seizure of Drugs, Guns, and Money

YORK COUNTY- On July 17th, a Deputy with the York County Sheriff’s office was on regular patrol when he saw a vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 80 drive on the shoulder. The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle near mile marker 354. During the course of the traffic stop, the deputy noticed multiple indicators of the occupants were involved in criminal activity. The deputy asked for consent to search the vehicle, which the occupants denied.

The deputy deployed his police service dog, Loki, and police service dog Loki alerted and indicated to the odor of controlled substances coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded marijuana, THC wax, multiple firearms in a large amount of United States currency.

24-year-old Darius Thomas of Knoxville Tennessee, was arrested and charged with multiple counts relating to drug possession, firearms offenses and possession of drug money. Thomas is currently awaiting trial in Tennessee on similar charges relating to drugs and weapons.