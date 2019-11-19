Traffic stop near Lexington leads to drug arrest

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-421900 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY KRVN News | November 19, 2019
Courtesy/ Dawson County Sheriff's Office. Victoria Herring.

 

A traffic stop near Lexington Monday afternoon resulted in the arrest of a 23-year-old woman. It occurred shortly after 4:00pm as a Nebraska State Patrol trooper stopped a car about 3 miles east of Lexington on Highway 30 for a traffic violation. The trooper detected the odor of Marijuana coming from the vehicle, which led to a probable cause search. Eight vaccum-sealed bags of suspected Marijuana was located in the spare tire compartment.

The driver, Victoria Herring of Asheville, N.C. was placed under arrest and booked into the Dawson County Jail. She’s been charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute. Her bond was set at 10% of $50,000 and her next court appearance set for December 3, 2019 at 11:00am.

 

