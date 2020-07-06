Traffic Stop Near York Results in 100 Pounds of Marijuana Found

YORK COUNTY- On July 5, 2020 at approximately 5:59 p.m., a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Volvo SUV for a traffic infraction on Interstate 80 near mile marker 352. The vehicle was driven by Nicholas Vance from Dade City, Florida. Based on multiple indicators of criminal activity, the deputy deployed his police service dog, “Loki” on the vehicle. Loki alerted and indicated to the odor of controlled substances emitting from the vehicle.

Members of the York/Seward County Interdiction Task Force had the vehicle towed to conduct a more thorough search. Deputies identified a false floor in the vehicle containing approximately 100 pounds of marijuana. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle denied knowledge of the false floor and the contents within it. Vance was transported to the York County Corrections Center and charged with trafficking marijuana and firearms charges.